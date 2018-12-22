Man orders cellphone online, gets soap instead; two arrested

Baripada: Two persons including the manager and delivery man of a courier firm were arrested in Mayurbhanj district for allegedly replacing a mobile phone ordered by a customer with a body soap.

Abhi Behera, the manager of the courier firm, Delivery.com, and Prakash Nayak, the delivery man of the firm were arrested for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

According to sources, Bhimsen Mohanta had ordered a cellphone amounting Rs 9,000 from an online firm. The delivery man, Prakash, handed over the package to Bhimsen at his residence on December 19.

Bhimsen opened the phone box, but found the body soap and an old cellphone instead.

On the basis of the complaint of Bhimsen, police had initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the courier firm manager and the delivery man.

The police also seized four mobile phones, Rs 5,000 cash, a laptop and four ATM cards from them.