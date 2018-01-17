Man murders wife, commits suicide in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife at his house in Andhari village under Birmitrapur police limits in the district on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Prakash Kanudalana (42), committed suicide after hacking his wife Priya (37) with a sharp weapon following a heated argument.

The deceased couple attended an engagement ceremony in the village yesterday. After returning home, a dispute ensued between the two over an unknown reason, what neighbours said.

As they found the door close till late this morning, the neighbours informed the police suspecting anything wrong that came true Birmitrapur police broke open the door and found Priya’s body in a pool of blood and Prakash’s body hanging from ceiling.

Police sent both the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case in this connection.