Man lived with Sister’s Skeleton for 6 months found dead

Pragativadi News Service
Kolkata: A man who was found before six months in a Kolkata home living with the skeletons and remains of his older sister and two dogs, was found dead on Tuesday.

The burnt body of Partha De (45) was found in the bathroom of the apartment where he had been living for the past few months.

According to police, Partha probably committed suicide and his body was found inside the bathroom of the flat on Watgunge Street where he had been living for the past few months.

A bottle of petrol and a match box were recovered on the spot and the investigation is on.

