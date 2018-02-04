Man kills wife, Hides body in bed box in Delhi

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and hiding her body in a bed box in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension.

As per sources, the man had allegedly married another woman and committed the murder to live with her.

Police found the body of 30-year-old Maria 18 days after she was allegedly murdered by her husband, Suresh, in the bed box of her home in Tughlaqabad Extension. Maria was allegedly killed on January 11.

HUSBAND HAD KILLED MARIA:

26yr-old Physio Suresh arrested by PS Govindpuri #SouthEastDistrict for #murder of 30yr-old wife Maria on Jan11. Body found hidden in bedbox in #Tughlaqabad Ext home after 18 days. Had killed Maria to live with village wife Lata. @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/268iWUUS62 — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) February 3, 2018

Police said that Suresh killed Maria to live with his other wife in a village, Lata.