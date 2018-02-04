Headlines

Man kills wife, Hides body in bed box in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Delhi

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and hiding her body in a bed box in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension.

As per sources, the man had allegedly married another woman and committed the murder to live with her.

Police found the body of 30-year-old Maria 18 days after she was allegedly murdered by her husband,  Suresh,  in the bed box of her home in Tughlaqabad Extension. Maria was allegedly killed on January 11.

Police said that Suresh killed Maria to live with his other wife in a village, Lata.

