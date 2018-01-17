Man kills neighbour in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, a person allegedly killed his neighbour over a petty issue at Marunia village under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday morning.

The accused identified as Charu Khatua (24) has been detained by police for interrogation.

According to reports, one Bibek Rout (33) of the village and Charu’s father Gajendra Khatua were jesting with each other.

Bibek was told by Charu to stay away from having such conversation with his father, following which a heated exchange of words ensued between the two. Later the altercation took a violent turn as Charu stabbed Bibek with a sharp weapon.

Bibek sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Balikuda hospital before being shifted to the Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.