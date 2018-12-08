Man kills daughter’s mother-in-law to avenge her death

Bhanjanagar: A man allegedly killed his daughter’s mother-in-law to avenge her death at Annapurna Sahi under Buguda police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Padmanav Sahu, committed the crime to take revenge of his daughter’s death who was allegedly killed by her in-laws for dowry last year.

According to sources, Padmanav, a resident of Patadhar village, had married off his daughter Bharati to Raghunath Sahu. On October 30, 2017, Bharati had committed suicide.

Padmanav and his family members had alleged that Bharati was murdered by her in-laws for dowry. Later, the police arrested the deceased’s husband Raghunath, father-in-law Kabichandra, mother-in-law Kanakand brother-in-law Santanu.

While the Bharati’s in-laws were in jail for the crime, they released on bail recently. After hearing about the release of the in-laws, Padmabav went to their house. While Kabichandra was away from the house, the accused slit the throat of Kanak. She died on the spot.

While the incident sent a shockwave across the area, the police reached the village. The police recovered the body of the woman and launched a probe into the matter.