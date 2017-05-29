Latest News Update

Man killed for stopping urination on road in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Delhi

New Delhi: A 33-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Ravinder Kumar was beaten to death in Delhi for stopping people from urinating in public.

According to police the incident took place near Gate No. 4 of GTB Nagar metro station. Earlier in the day, at about 1.30pm, Ravinder had parked his vehicle near the spot and was waiting for a couple of his friends for lunch, when he noticed two young men urinating against the wall of a public toilet.

Police said that as per eyewitness accounts, the men noticed Ravinder standing with a few others at the stand at 8pm and walked up to him. “They dragged him near a pole and started hitting him with brass knuckles and bricks wrapped in towels. Some people who tried to stop the attackers were thrashed as well,”

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

private bus private bus
4.0K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
3.7K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
sex racket sex racket
2.2K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
2.0K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.6K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
To Top