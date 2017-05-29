Man killed for stopping urination on road in Delhi

New Delhi: A 33-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Ravinder Kumar was beaten to death in Delhi for stopping people from urinating in public.
According to police the incident took place near Gate No. 4 of GTB Nagar metro station. Earlier in the day, at about 1.30pm, Ravinder had parked his vehicle near the spot and was waiting for a couple of his friends for lunch, when he noticed two young men urinating against the wall of a public toilet.
Police said that as per eyewitness accounts, the men noticed Ravinder standing with a few others at the stand at 8pm and walked up to him. “They dragged him near a pole and started hitting him with brass knuckles and bricks wrapped in towels. Some people who tried to stop the attackers were thrashed as well,”
A case has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused.