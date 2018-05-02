State at Large

Man killed of asphyxiation in septic tank, another critical

Odisha

Nayagarh: A man was killed and his nephew was rescued in a critical condition due to asphyxiation while working on a septic tank near Odagaon cinema hall in Nayagarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Baikuntha Behera. His nephew, Pabana Behera has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, the duo was engaged in construction of the septic tank at one Brundaban Biswal’s house when the incident occurred.

Reportedly, both of them were rushed to the hospital in a critical condition after they fell unconscious apparently due to lack of oxygen inside the tank.

However, Baikuntha was declared brought dead by the doctors.

On being informed, police rushed to spot and started investigation into the matter.

