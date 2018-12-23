Man killed in road mishap in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A 50-year-old man was killed after being hit by a tractor in Sunamala village in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sankar Nayak.

According to sources, Shankar was crossing the road when he was hit by the vehicle. He died on spot.

Tension erupted in the area in the aftermath of the accident as locals blocked the road demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

On being informed, police reached the spot and pacified the irate locals. The police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem, sources said.