Man killed for Rs 40 in Mayurbhanj, one held

Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly murdered by three persons over a paltry Rs 40 during the playing of cards in Bidyadhar Nagar of Udala in Mayurbhanj district.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the badly decomposed body of the deceased was exhumed from a forest, eight days after the murder.

According to sources, the man was playing cards at Bidyadhar Nagar when three persons after losing in the game asked for Rs 40 from him. When he refused to pay up, the trio got into a fight with him.

The three suspects then allegedly thrashed the man to death and later buried his body in the nearby Utisahi forest.

Some locals today spotted the body in the forest and contacted the police. The police exhumed the body from the pit and sent it to a hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the police managed to nab one of the three accused. Efforts are on to nab the other two accused who are absconding, said the police.