Man killed as under-construction stone gate collapses in Jajpur

Jajpur: A person was killed after an under construction stone gate collapsed on him near Biraja temple in Jajpur district on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar Ranjan Kar of Debidwar Haripur village.

According to sources, Tushar was reading a newspaper this morning in a shop located beside the stone gate which was under construction. Meanwhile, the structure collapsed and Tushar got trapped under the debris.

He was rescued and rushed to the Jajpur DHH from where he was referred to SCB hospital in Cuttack after primary treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.