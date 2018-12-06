Man killed after being hit by train in Jajpur

Jajpur: A 31-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding train on the tracks near Jajpur road Railway station here on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Kumar Sahu of Jaintala village under Korei police limits.

The incident occurred when Chandan was crossing the railway tracks, a few kilometres away from the Jajpur road Railway station, and got hit by a speeding train. He died on the spot, said a source.

On being informed, Jajpur Road railway police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

