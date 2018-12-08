Man held in city for duping Rs 57 L on pretext of providing land

Bhubaneswar: Police on Saturday arrested a man from Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping several persons to the tune of Rs 57 lakh on the pretext of providing land.

The accused has been identified as Pradeepta Kumar Patra of Gadakana village.

Police nabbed the accused Pradeepta, from the city today on allegations against him of duping people on the pretext of providing land, said a source.

Sahid Nagar police have also registered a case under Section 420, 467, 468, 471, 295, and 509 of the IPC against the accused. He has also been forwarded to court, the source added.