Man held for stealing ATM cards in Khandhamal

Khandhamal: Police on Sunday arrested a man from Sarangada area in Kandhamal district on charges of stealing ATM cards from people and withdrawing money from their accounts.

The accused has been identified as Prabhakar Pradhan.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the accused in the area, Sarangada police conducted a raid and arrested Prabhakar. The cops also seized 14 ATM cards from his possession.

According to the complaint lodged by several persons, Prabhakar used to steal ATM cards in Baliguda by offering help to withdraw money. Later, he withdraws money from the bank accounts.

Accused Phabhakar is in police custody and a case has been registered against him, the police sources informed.