Man held for raping physically challenged woman in Jharkhand

Ramgarh: in yet another rape incident, a differently abled woman was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old men on Sunday in Ramgarh district. The incident took place in Bhadwa village under the jurisdiction of west Bokaro police station.

The woman happens to be the accused’s cousin, a police officer said. In her complaint, the woman stated that her cousin raped her when she had gone out to respond to nature’s call.

The man was arrested soon after the FIR was lodged, the Station-In-Charge of West Bokaro police station,said. Since the woman has a hearing and speaking disorder, she could not scream for help. She has been sent for medical examination, police said.

This is the second such incident during the last one week in Ramgarh.