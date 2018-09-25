Man held for hacking woman to death in city

Bhubaneswar: Two days after a 45-year-old woman was found murdered in a rented house at Kalibadi Basti in Ashok Nagar here, police today arrested the accused person from Sambalpur while he was trying to escape to Bihar.

The accused was identified as Sukhdev Kevat (40) of Madhya Pradesh, a construction worker.

A special team led by DCP Anup Sahoo, Bhubaneswar, was formed to carry out investigation into the matter.

Kevat was arrested from Sambalpur while he was trying to escape to the neigbouring state. An axe and two mobile phones were seized from his possession, the police said.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Sita Dei of Khurda was a daily wage labourer working under Sukhdev. Sita had borrowed money from Sukhdev as advance to work with him. However, she later expressed her inability to repay the amount which eventually irked Kevat.

The matter became worse after Sita started avoiding the accused as she was unable to repay the borrowed amount. Sukhdev, in fit of rage, attacked Sita with an axe killing her on spot.

The murder came to light after some locals spotted Sita in a pool of blood and informed the same to the police who then reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

During investigation it was revealed that the accused Sukhdev was repeatedly threatening the family members of the deceased over the issue.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and he will be produced before the court today, a police official said.