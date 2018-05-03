Man held for faking own loot in Daringbadi

Kandhamal: Cracking a loot case, police on Thursday arrested the complainant for misleading the cops by filing a false case.

The accused identified as MD Nurali, a staff of an English-medium school in Daringbadi of Kandhamal district, was arrested on charges of faking his own loot on April 3 in which he alleged of being looted of more than Rs 5 lakh near Patangi in the area.

During investigation, the Daringbadi police got significant clue establishing Nurali’s involvement in hatching the loot plot to embezzle the money.

“We cracked the robbery case after getting some vital clues that established the role of an insider. The accused, Nurali had confessed that there was no loot and it was he who made up the story. Rs 5.23 lakh was spent for some urgent personal expenses”, Daringbadi Police Station IIC Srikant Khamari informed.