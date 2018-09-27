PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Man held for beating wife to death in Bolangir village

Man held for beating wife to death in Bolangir village

Bolangir: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating his wife to death at Lathore village in Bolangir district on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Gajin Bariha, husband of deceased Asha Bariha.

The accused was arrested from Bhursipada area under Kamona police limits in Nuapada district, Lathore inspector-in-charge (IIC) Satyananda Patra informed.

The matter came to light after Asha’s elder brother Nandaram Bariha lodged a complaint against the accused with the police in this regard. Taking note of the report, police launched a probe to nab the accused.

According to sources, Asha had married to Gajin and was survived by a six-year-old daughter. Gajin was having frequent quarrel with Asha over his drinking habit. However, Asha returned to her parent’s house a few days ago and stayed with her elder brother. Following which, Gajin also left the house and stayed with her wife.

On Wednesday, the duo once again had a verbal altercation over the same issue. Gajin, in a fit of rage attacked Asha, when the latter was working in the feilds, with a wooden plank and beat her to death. The accused fled the spot soon after killing the woman, said the police.

Gajin has been taken into custody and a case against him has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC, IIC Patra said.

Comments

Most Popular

