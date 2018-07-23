Man held for beating daughter to death

Cuttack: Police arrested a man for allegedly beating his seven-year-old daughter to death over petty issue at Ragadipada village under Badamba block in Cuttack district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kaberi Nayak.

The incident came to light after the neighbours of the deceased found her lying dead on the floor.

According to sources, Kaberi had a heated argument with her father, identified as Samir Nayak over some issue. However, the argument soon took an ugly turn and her father beat her to death with a wooden plank.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant section of the IPC and the body was sent for post-mortem, police said.