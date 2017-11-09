Headlines

Man hangs himself over wife’s extra-marital affair, confesses on Facebook

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
suicide

Puri: Fed up with his wife’s extra-marital affair, a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree and used the Facebook Live video streaming service to broadcast his confession online at Gadabhingura village in Puri district today.

The deceased, identified as Santanu Patra, as mentioned on his Facebook account, took the extreme step in the wee hours today after coming live on social media for at least 15 minutes.

If the live video found on Facebook is believed, Patra was seen alleging his wife of having illicit affair with another man Amaresh Swain, with whom she was in a relationship before their marriage. The deceased’s wife, who works as a nurse at a private hospital in Cuttack had also got pregnant with love fetus in her womb before marriage, tells the live video.

The deceased’s Facebook account also informs that the accused Amaresh was also in contact with him and had submitted several photographs showing the intimacy level of the duo’s relationship.

Meanwhile, a marital discord had already been developed between Santanu and his in-laws’ family over the issue a few months back, following which the girl’s family had lodged a case of dowry torture at Puri Sadar Police Station.

A pall of gloom has descended on Gadabhingura village following the incident.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.7K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
1.1K
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
972
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top