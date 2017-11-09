Man hangs himself over wife’s extra-marital affair, confesses on Facebook

Puri: Fed up with his wife’s extra-marital affair, a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree and used the Facebook Live video streaming service to broadcast his confession online at Gadabhingura village in Puri district today.

The deceased, identified as Santanu Patra, as mentioned on his Facebook account, took the extreme step in the wee hours today after coming live on social media for at least 15 minutes.

If the live video found on Facebook is believed, Patra was seen alleging his wife of having illicit affair with another man Amaresh Swain, with whom she was in a relationship before their marriage. The deceased’s wife, who works as a nurse at a private hospital in Cuttack had also got pregnant with love fetus in her womb before marriage, tells the live video.

The deceased’s Facebook account also informs that the accused Amaresh was also in contact with him and had submitted several photographs showing the intimacy level of the duo’s relationship.

Meanwhile, a marital discord had already been developed between Santanu and his in-laws’ family over the issue a few months back, following which the girl’s family had lodged a case of dowry torture at Puri Sadar Police Station.

A pall of gloom has descended on Gadabhingura village following the incident.