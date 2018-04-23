Man hacks wife to death on family court premises in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a woman who was grievously injured after being attacked by her husband in the premises of a family court in Sambalpur, died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjita Choudhury. Her mother and niece were also injured in the attack.

The trio was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Sanjita was later shifted to VIMSAR in Burla after her condition deteriorated. She died while undergoing treatment.

The accused identified as Ramesh Kumar has been arrested by police.

Sources said Sanjita was attacked with a sword by her husband in the court premises where she came to attend proceedings of a case related to family dispute.

According to reports, Ramesh and Sanjita had got married three months ago. Unhappy over some issue, Sanjita later went back home following which she sought divorce from her husband. However, Ramesh had appealed to take Sanjita back. But after she denied for returning even after repeated requests, Ramesh had filed a case pertaining to the matter.