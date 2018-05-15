Man hacks elder brother to death in Balasore, held

Soro: A man was brutally hacked to death by his younger brother in Talanagar village under Soro police limits in Balasore district over a family feud last night.

The deceased has been identified as Rama Chandra Barik, son of Jogendra Barik of the village.

According to reports, a heated argument erupted between Rama Chandra and his younger brother Krushna Chandra over some issue last night. The altercation turned ugly and Krushna started attacking his elder brother with a billhook and an iron rod. Some neighbours of the family intervened in the quarrel and prevented Krushna from the attack at that time.

The neighbours also managed to settle the dispute between the brothers, following which Rama left his home in some work.

However, the accused attacked his brother again with a billhook at Talanagar Square later in the night and brutally hacked on his head. The victim was rushed to Soro Medical by some villagers immediately and later shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed.

Locals detained the accused Krushna Chandra following the murder and handed him over to police this morning.

Police have registered a case in the incident and arresting the accused.