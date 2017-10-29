Man hacks daughter to death for happy life with 4th wife

Nuapada: In a shocking incident, a minor girl of a remote village of Nuapada district was hacked to death by her father on Thursday afternoon, while the matter came to fore on Saturday.

Ramchan Paharia of village Dhekunpani located in the Sunabeda plateau of Komna block killed his eight-year-old daughter Jamuna by hacking her neck with an axe.

The villagers, who handed over Ramchan to police on Saturday, revealed that Ramchan with his wife and daughter was working in the field. His present wife, the fourth, came running from the field to the village and informed people about the killing of the girl. Villagers ran to the incident site, where they saw the girl’s body with the head severed. They tied Ramchan with rope and informed the police.

Ramchan, who was brought under police custody at Komna on Saturday, said that he murdered Jamuna because he thought he would stay happily with his wife if Jamuna was killed.

“She was the daughter of one of my previous wives,” said Ramchan. “Three wives left me previously immediately after marriage, but the present one has stayed. So, I thought my life would be peaceful if the girl is killed.” added he.

It was also suspected that Ramchan acted such ghastly under the influence of a sorcerer, who told him to sacrifice his daughter in order to stop his newest wife from leaving home.