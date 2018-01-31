Man hacked to death in Puri; past enmity suspected

Puri: In a broad day light hooliganism, a man was hacked to death on the main road at Gola Sahi of Harekrushnapur on the outskirts of Puri town on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arjuna Barala.

According to reports, While Arjuna was returning home dropping his daughter at her school four unidentified miscreants waylaid him and chased. They attacked the victim with sharp weapons and he died on the spot.

Chandanpur police arrived on the spot being informed about the incident and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Police suspect old rivalry behind the murder. A manhunt has been launched by the cops to nab the absconding accused.