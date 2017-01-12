Headlines

Man gets Rs 500 notes with one side blank in Madhya Pradesh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rs 500 notes

Indore: Just a week after some farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district had received newly printed Rs 2000 notes with Mahatma Gandhi’s image missing, another case of misprinted currency notes came to light in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

This time, some ATMs in Khargone district gave out 500 rupee notes which were blank on one side.

Hemant Soni on Tuesday night used his card to withdraw Rs 1,500 from a bank’s ATM. Of the three Rs 500 notes, two were printed on one side while the other side was completely blank, Soni said.

He registered a complaint of the misprinted currency with the concerned bank officials, who subsequently replaced his notes with new ones.

