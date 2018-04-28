Man Gets Death Sentence For Rape, Murder Of One-And-A-Half-Year-Old infant

New Theri: A man was sentenced to death on Saturday for raping and killing a one-and-half-year-old girl. The infant was the daughter of the woman whome he was in a live-in-relationship.

The man identified as Yusuf, While sentencing Yusuf to death, District and Sessions Judge Kumkum Rani said raping and murdering an unsuspecting child – unaware of social perversities – is the most heinous of the crimes that deserves the worst punishment.

It deserved a sentence which could send a stern message to society and deter potential perpetrators of crime, she said. She also ordered payment of Rs. 50,000 to the next of kin of the victim.