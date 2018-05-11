man gets death sentence for killing live-in partner’s two children

Chandigarh: A 28-year-old man was awarded death sentence on Thursday for murdering two minor children of his live-in-partner as she refused to have child with him.

The District and Sessions Judge of Roopnagar BS Sandhu on Thursday awarded death sentence to, Ashok Kumar alias Pintu hailing from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for killing 6-year old Shivam and his elder brother 10-year old Manav children of Rajni.

Pintu was in a live-in-relationship with her and he was reportedly was also annoyed as Rajni had refused to have a child with him. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs.50, 000 on the convict.

The court also sentenced Pintu to ten years rigorous sentence and a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 363 of IPC for kidnapping the children and five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.5000 under section 201 of IPC for disposing off the dead bodies. He would undergo the imprisonment in case his death sentence is not confirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sources said that Pintu had alleged killed the children as he took them to the nearby Sutluj River and threw them in it in September 2017.Their bodies were found after three days by the police on the banks of the river as they had gone missing and Rajni had lodged missing complaint with the police. She had told the police that her children left home for school, but they did not reach there.

As Rajni had been married four times, both these deceased children were from her second and third marriages. Her first two husbands had died long back. While she left the third husband as he reportedly use to assault her. At that time she had told the police that she suspected Manoj her forth husband that he had killed her children. He lived in Phool village. Even after taking divorce Rajni used to meet Manoj and this was not liked by her live-in partner Pintu.