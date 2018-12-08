Man gets 10-yr jail for raping differently-abled minor girl

Phulbani: The district and sessions court in Baliguda in this district sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment after convicting him for the rape of a differently-abled minor girl.

The lower court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Kamalakanta Pradhan. In case of failure in paying the fine, the convict will have to undergo additional imprisonment of more than one month, the court ruled.

According to the case details, Kamalakanta, a resident of Gadrigia village under Tikabali police limits, barged into the victim’s house and raped her on 14 July 2017.

Subsequently, the victim’s family members lodged a complaint with the police. On basis of the complaint, police arrested Kamalakanta and forwarded him to the court.

Public Prosecutor Sudhanshu Mohan Pati presented the case on behalf of the government.