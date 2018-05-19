Man gets 10 years jail for rape

Umerkote, May 19: A special POCSO court in Nabarangpur district sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment after convicting him in the rape case of a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict failing which he will have to undergo additional jail term.

According to sources, the incident had taken place in Dabugaon block of Nabarangpur district in 2014. The convict had developed physical relation with the minor girl on the pretext of marriage. However, he reneged on his promise and ditched the girl.