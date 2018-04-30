Man found hanging from tree, cops suspect links with IPL betting

Jamshedpur: A 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at Birsanagar area, Jamshedpur. The police suspect that he had links with an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket betting racket.

Reportedly, the body of the boy identified as Sandeep Ram, a cook of a fast food stall at Plaza Market in Telco, was found hanging from the tree, a short distance away from his rented house at Birsanagar area yesterday, the police said.

“We are investigating the matter thoroughly as the victim had made some calls to his friends on Saturday night, and he was allegedly involved in the betting of an IPL match,” the Officer-in-charge of Birsanagar police station said.

Mumbai Indians had defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the Pune match on Saturday. After the IPL match was over at around 11 pm on Saturday, Ram went out of his house but did not return. His body was found yesterday morning, the police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Ram had borrowed Rs 40,000 recently. The purpose behind the borrowing was also being investigated. The family members of Ram, who was a native of Hazaribagh, have arrived in the steel city today after being informed by the police.