Man falls into open drain in Cuttack, dies

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a person died after falling into an uncovered drain in Meria Bazar area of Cuttack city late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Dash (30).

According to reports, Dash fell into the drain which has been in an uncovered state for the last few days while he was returning home.

Fire personnel reached the spot being informed by locals and recovered the body from the sewer.

As per some locals, Santosh was in an inebriated state when the mishap took place. Tension gripped the spot this morning as locals held Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) responsible for the incident.

They alleged that no caution mark was put by the CMC near the drain while carrying out cleaning work.

Tension ran high at the spot following the incident after locals held CMC responsible for it. They said no caution notice had been put near the drain of which the cleaning work was underway for last three days.