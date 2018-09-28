Man electrocuted to death in Bhanjanagar village

Bhanjanagar: A man was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with an electric transformer in Bhaliakhai village in Bhanjanagar Tehsil of Ganjam district on Friday. The deceased was a resident of the same village.

According to sources, the man suffered electric shock as he came quite close to the electric transformer located near his house. Though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Following the incident, tension erupted in the area as locals staged road blockade on Berhampur-Bhanjanagar road demanding compensation to the deceased’s next of kin.