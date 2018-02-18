Man electrocuted in Ganjam

Berhampur: A man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire allegedly laid by poachers to hunt wild boars in Ganjam district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gadei Goud (45), a resident of Motajhari village under the Buguda police limits.

Following the incident, irate villagers blocked the local road demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

Being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and handled the situation. The body of the deceased was sent for autopsy.

According to reports, Goud was trapped in the live wire while he was going to toilet. He died on the spot.