Man dupes youths for jobs in Srimandir

Puri: A man impersonating as an employee of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration allegedly duped dozens of youths of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing jobs in Srimandir in Puri.

The complainants filed a case against the accused at Singhadwara police station after they came to know about his tactics.

According to the complaint the accused, who pretended to be an employee of the SJTA collected money from the youths, promising them jobs in the temple.

The accused had also handed over joining letters which contained fake stamp of the temple administration. The matter came into light when the youths reached the SJTA office and became aware of the fraud.

A probe into the incident is underway with a manhunt to nab the accused, sources said.