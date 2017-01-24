Man dies in rush to see Shah Rukh Khan in Gujarat

Vadodara: At least one person died and another was injured in a commotion as a huge crowd gathered on Monday night at Gujarat’s Vadodara railway station to see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
As per sources, after Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the railway station by August Kranti Rajdhani Express for promotion of his upcoming film ‘Raees’, the incident was happened.
“Shah Rukh’s fans had gathered in large number to have a glimpse of the actor who had boarded the train from Mumbai and is going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film,”
When the train started moving, people started running along with it. Due to the rush, one person died of breathlessness and two policemen posted there to control the crowd were injured sources said.
The film hits the screens on January 25.