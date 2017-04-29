Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire

Bhadrak: A man allegedly died hours ahead of his wedding on Friday after consuming illicit liquor with his friends in Bhadrak.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Nayak(28) of Tihidi in Bhadrak district accompanied by seven of his friends soon after consuming illicit liquor experienced severe stomach ache and collapsed in agony.

Family members rushed them to hospital from where a critically ill Kartik was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. But unfortunately could not reach the hospital and died mid way.

Sources said, the condition of Kartik’s other seven friends is critical now.

The mournful family members of Kartik decorated his body in his wedding dress and took his body for cremation, where he was consigned to flames in his livery.

The others who were critical after consuming spurious liquor were identified as Manas Nayak(19), Saroj Kumar Nayak(28), Dhaneswar Nayak(33) , Abhay Kumar Nayak(37), Santosh Kumar Nayak(22), Suresh Nayak(27) of Kanjiapat village and Birendra Nayak (43) of Kuansachatura village. All of them were admitted to a private hospital.

Such incidents have become routine in the remote village of Kanjiapat as it being flooded with illicit liquor.

It may be noted that on April 26, Kartik had been to attend to mark the post death ritual of a relative named Sudhakar Nayak. There Kartik alongwith his friends consumed the spurious liquor, after which on the next day, all of them had a severe complain of their health condition.

After the matter came to light, District Excise Superintendent Purusottam Dharua, Sub-collector Narottam Behera and other officials rushed to the private hospital to record the statement of the ill persons.

However, the police have now started investigating into the matter by withholding the seller Anirudha Rout. Meanwhile, police have also recovered some bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.