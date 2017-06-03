Man, daughter electrocuted by wires passing by house in Bargarh

Bargarh: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 70-year-old man and his daughter were electrocuted after coming in contact with an earthing point at Lastala village under the Attabira police limits in Bargarh district early on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Harishankar Nayak and his widowed daughter Prabhati Nayak (40) of Lastala village under Attabira police limits in this district.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe. The bodies were seized and sent for autopsy.

Around midnight, Harishankar woke up to go to the bathroom. Due to darkness, he tried to go outside by touching the walls of the house. However, due to rain, the wall was wet and he accidentally touched an earthling wire and was electrocuted.

On hearing his screams, Prabhati rushed to the spot and tried to rescue him. But, she too electrocuted after the current passed to her from her father’s body. On the other hand, Prabhati’s mother was also rendered critical in a bid to save the two.