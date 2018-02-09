Man crushes wife’s head with stone in Balangir

Balangir: In a spine-chilling incident, a man allegedly stoned his wife to death at Tikarpada village under Saintala tehsil of Balangir district on Thursday morning.

The accused identified as Srinivas Sahoo has been arrested and the victim’s body was seized by police.

According to reports, Jayashree, wife of the accused had a heated exchange of words with Srinivas over some family issues. The altercation rook an ugly turn as Srinivas losing his cool attacked her with a stone and crushed her head out of rage, resulting in her death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot, arrested Srinivas and sent his wife’s body for autopsy. Investigation into the incident was underway.