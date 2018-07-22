Man crushed under chariot in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man died after he came under the wheels of a chariot during Bahuda Yatra at Patitapaban temple of Pokhariapada in Kendrapara district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nirakar Jena of Alava village.

According to sources, thousands of devotees had thronged Patitapaban temple in the district to witness the Bahuda Yatra of Patitapaban Jew. The devotees were pulling the chariot to Patitapaban temple from Mausi Maa temple.

Jena was pulling the chariot with other devotees when he accidentally came under the wheels of the chariot. A profusely bleeding Jena died on the spot.

A pall of gloom descended in the area following the death of the devotee.