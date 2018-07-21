Man critically hurt in bear attack in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A 40-year-old man sustained critical injuries after being mauled by a wild bear in Khatakhura village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district today.

The victim has been identified as Biranchi Patra of the same village.

According to sources the incident took place when Biranchi had gone to his farmland near the village. On his way to the farmland Biranchi encountered a wild bear which had entered into the village from the nearby forest.

The animal mauled him brutally before disappearing into the forest, said a source adding, that the victim was rushed to Kamakhyanagar community health centre by some locals in a critical condition.