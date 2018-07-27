Crime

Man commits suicide after killing wife in Balasore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
man hangs self

Balasore: A man identified as Budhiram Majhi, of Baripada village under Bahanaga block in Balasore district allegedly committed suicide after beating his wife to death over a suspected family feud on Thursday night.

According to sources, Budhiram hanged himself after allegedly killing his wife Tulsi Majhi following a heated argument. After killing his wife Budhiram informed his in-laws about the matter and instructed them to inform the same to police.

But when police reached the village Budhiram was found hanging inside his house. Police has seized the bodies and started an investigation to the incident.

