Man bobbitised over family feud in Bargarh

Bargarh: In a bizarre incident, a man was allegedly bobbitised by a villager at Nileshwar under Sadar police limits in Bargarh district today over a family dispute.

The miscreant attacked the victim with a razor and severed off his private parts.

The victim has been identified as Ashok Barik (35) of the same village.

He was initially admitted to Bargarh district headquarters hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to VIMSAR in Burla as his condition deteriorated.

As per the report, Ashok was having a dispute with his elder brother Seba Barik and sister-in-law Shanti Barik over past few days. One Sudam Sahu of the village allegedly attacked Ashok this morning with a sharp razor, who happens to be a sympathiser of Seba.

Sudam initially tried to attack Ashok on his neck with the razor to slit his throat but in vain. He later chopped off the victim’s genitals and fled the spot.

Police have detained the accused along with Ashok’s brother and sister-in-law for questioning in the incident.