Man behind Old Monk rum, Kapil Mohan, passes away at 88

New Delhi: Brigadier (retd.) Kapil Mohan, former Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd and the man behind the rum Old Monk, passed away on January 6. He was 88 years old.

As per reports, Mohan, who was keeping unwell in his last years, died of a cardiac arrest in Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar area. He is survived by his wife Pushpa Mohan.

Recipient of Padma Shri in 2010, Kapil Mohan led the much-needed diversification of the company after he took over the reins of the erstwhile Dyer Meakin Breweries.

Before 1966, Mohan was at the helm of Trade Links Pvt Ltd.

After the launch of Old Monk on December 19, 1954, Mohan’s leadership saw the company develop three distilleries, two breweries and a host of new franchises in India.

Mohan Meakin has since then forayed into various business areas such as malt houses, glass factories, breakfast food, fruit products and juices, malt extract factories, cold storages and engineering works among others.

Many of his admirers took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Mohan who carried forward the legacy of his brother V R Mohan and father N N Mohan.