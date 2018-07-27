Man beats wife to death in Baripada; arrested

Baripada: Police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly beating his wife to death in his house at Rangamatia village under Bangiriposhi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Although the incident took place on the night of July 25, it came to light after some neighbors grew suspicious after they could not notice the victim in her house and contacted the police.

The deceased was identified as Sabita Dehuri. The police have arrested Sabita’s husband Rajkishore for her murder.

According to police, on the fateful night of July 25, Rajkishore had a heated argument with his wife. In a fit of rage, Rajkishore repeatedly hit Sabita with a wooden plank leading to her death on the spot. Fearing arrest, Rajkishore buried Sabita’s body in a pit in the backyard of his house.

Following the complaint of the neighbours, police detained Rajkishore. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, the police along with a scientific team reached the village and retrieved the body from the pit. A case has been registered in this regard and the accused will be produced before the court, said a police official.