Man beats wife to death in city

Bhubaneswar: Even as people reveled in merriment on the new year’s eve, in a shocking incident, a man has been charged of a heinous murder of his wife at Dumduma area here.

As per sources, Rajendra Singh, a resident of Khurda’s Bolagarh is a painter and was currently residing with his wife Sasmita Singh at Dumduma here.

Earlier on the wee hours of New Year’s Day, a quarrel broke out between the couple as Rajendra thrashed Sashmita and spanked her head. Sashmita allegedly fell flat on her back side and severely hurt her head during the incident. She was supposed to be dead on the spot itself.

Police have recovered Sashmita’s body and arrested the accused husband. A case has been registered at Khandagiri as investigations into the exact cause of the case are being carried out.