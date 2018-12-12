Man beaten to death by son over family feud in Bargarh

Bargarh: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a family feud at Bijarbhata village under Jagdalpur police limits in Bargarh district last night.

The accused, identified as Dilip Bhoi, was detained by the police for further interrogation.

According to sources, Dilip had a verbal duel with his father over trifling. Later, the situation took an ugly turn, as the enraged Dilip attacked his father with a wooden plank killing him on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and detained the accused son. The body was seized for post-mortem, sources said.