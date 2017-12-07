Man beaten with axe, burnt alive in Rajasthan

New Delhi: In a horrific video that is in circulation, a man in Rajasthan hacked another man to death and burnt the body while keeping up an inflammatory rant warning against “love jihad”.
The police believe a half-burnt body they found near a road in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district could belong to the man being killed in the phone video.
The killer has been identified as Shambhu Lal and the man he murdered is believed to be Afrazul, a daily wage labourer from Malda in West Bengal, according to sources.
The alleged perpetrator of the crime was arrested by police today morning.
The internet has been suspended in Rajsamand, Rajasthan to stop the circulation of the video, which has gone viral.
However, the police believe a third person could have been involved; he could have been the one to shoot the mobile video.
“It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. Accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case,” Home Minister (Rajasthan) Gulab Chand Kataria said.