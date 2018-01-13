Man attempts to rape, kill daughter-in-law in Rairangpur

Baripada: An elderly man was beaten up black and blue by the family members of his daughter-in-law for allegedly raping her and attempting to kill by setting her ablaze in Rairangpur town of Mayurbhanj district.

The 21-year-old woman, who has sustained over 95 percent burn injuries, is presently battling for life at a hospital in Jamshedpur.

The accused has been identified as Gopal Chandra Khemka of Bazarsahi area under ward no-5 of Rairangpur Municipality.

According to reports, Gopal had allegedly tried to rape his daughter-in-law after finding her alone in the house yesterday. But, however the victim resisted the rape bid and warned him to disclose the matter to family members following which the accused poured kerosene and set her on fire. In the meantime, victim’s husband Avinash Khemka reached home and tried to save the victim. The victim was then rushed to Rairangpur Medical and later she was shifted to Tata Main Hospital (TMH) in Jharkhand.

Sources said that the accused was repeatedly exploiting his daughter-in-law sexually for past few months. Even though the victim had brought the matter to the notice of her husband, he advised her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members have reportedly thrashed Gopal and lodged a complaint with the local police in this connection.

“A case has been registered against four persons including the prime accused in connection with the incident under IPC sections 307, 376 and 498 (a). Further investigation into the matter is on”, said a senior police official.