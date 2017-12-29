Man attempts to immolate self after youth tries to rape daughter in city

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a person reportedly attempted to immolate himself after a youth allegedly tried to rape his daughter at their residence in Bharatpur on the outskirts of the state capital.

Though the incident had taken place on December 16, the matter came to light as the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police after her father got discharged from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after undergoing treatment for burn injuries.

Reportedly, one Pintu Behera alias Tian of the locality barged into the house when the Class VII girl was watching TV after returning from school.

“He forcibly covered my mouth with his palms and undressed me. My father reached the spot in the meantime following which he (Pintu) ran away,” said the victim. Though her father went to Pintu’s house to confront him, his aunt abused the former.

“Pintu’s aunt hurled abuses at my husband and made objectionable and lewd remarks about my daughter. Unable to bear the insult, he returned home and took the extreme step of setting himself afire. He was rescued by some neighbours and hospitalised. I have lodged a complaint with police and I want justice”, said the victim’s mother.

Investigation into the matter is on, a police official said.