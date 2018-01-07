Man arrested for stalking Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man from Mahishadal in East Midnapore district in West Bengal has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara.
The stalker, identified as Debkumar Maity, had reportedly made 20 calls to Tendulkar’s residence and passed lewd comments about Sara and even threatened to kidnap her.
Sara Tendulkar had lodged a complaint against the stalker at the Bandra police station a while ago after which the cops swung into action, as per sources.
However, the stalker’s family has now claimed that the man is mentally unstable.
But how he obtained Tendulkar’s landline number remains a mystery and will be investigated by the cops.
A medical investigation will also take place which will determine if the man is mentally unstable or not.